17-year-old girl shot and killed, found in front seat of car in Lorain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old female was found Thursday shot to death in Lorain.
On Thursday, Oct. 17 Lorain police officers were responding to a call of shots fired at W. 25th and Kelly Place around 11:15 p.m. when they received a 911 call from a 19-year-old male saying his female friend had been shot.
Officers were able to locate the male driving a white Jeep in the 800 block of W. 21st.
The Jeep pulled to the side of road and officers found the female deceased in the front passenger seat.
Several people of interest are being interviewed, however it is ongoing investigation.
Anyone having information about this incident, please call Detective Kurt Graupmann at (440) 204-2105.
Anyone having information about this incident, please call Detective Kurt Graupmann at (440) 204-2105.
