Cedar Point ‘nearing capacity’ on Saturday, asking guests to come back Sunday

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Some of those who made the journey to enjoy Cedar Point’s Halloweekend were in for a surprise when the popular theme park decided to shut the gates after they are reportedly “nearing capacity.”
On Saturday, the theme park’s Twitter account stated that the road leading to the park was closed because there are reportedly too many people in the park, and they were “nearing capacity.”
The park did invite the guest for the next few weekends for the last few weekends of the 2019 season.
The Erie County Scanner Uncensored Facebook Page posted this video showing off the long lines.
Those who were waiting in line for the park were not happy and took to Twitter.
