Fatal crash in Seneca County claims the life of motorcyclist

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist lost his life Friday evening when a passing motorist struck him head on.
A 2013 Ford F150 pulling a trailer, driven by James Wolf, 62, was traveling southbound on State Route 231 Friday at approximately 7:44 p.m, when a Chevy Trailblazer, driven by Delbert Chester, 61, attempted to pass the truck and trailer.
Charles Dyer, 48, of Bloomville, was driving northbound on his motorcycle when he was stuck head on by the passing vehicle.
According to police the Chevy had moved left of center to overtake the truck and trailer and hit the motorcyclist.
The Chevy then collided with the trailer he was attempting to pass, drove off the west side of the roadway, struck a guard rail and overturned.
The trailer overturned onto its right side and the came to a controlled stop.
Dyer, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the bike and suffered fatal injuries.
James Wolf and his passenger did not report any injuries.
Chester, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the accident.
The accident remains under investigation.
