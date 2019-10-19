FedEx van slams into Amish cart; horse killed, driver seriously injured

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. (Source: Rebecca Lynn Roberts Ray Facebook page)
By John Deike | October 18, 2019 at 11:32 PM EDT - Updated October 18 at 11:45 PM

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Amish man from Medina County was seriously injured after a FedEx van slammed into his horse-drawn cart Friday afternoon in West Salem.

The accident occurred around 2:15 p.m. on State Route 301 north, and both the delivery driver and Amish man were taken to Lodi Hospital.

The FedEx driver was treated and released.

The horse was euthanized by a veterinarian at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

