Mayfield fined after comments on officiating following loss to Seahawks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield will need to pay up after his comments on the officiating following the Browns’ latest loss to the Seahawks.
The Browns’ starting quarterback will need to pay $12,500 for his criticism of the officials in Sunday’s game, according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.
The Browns have a bye-week on Sunday. They face the defending Super Bowl Champion, New England Patriots after their bye.
The Browns sit in second place of the AFC North and have a 2-4 record to start the season.
