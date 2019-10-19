Mayfield fined after comments on officiating following loss to Seahawks

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield answers questions during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Cleveland. The Seahawks won 32-28. (AP Photo/David Richard) (Source: David Richard)
By Alan Rodges | October 19, 2019 at 5:44 PM EDT - Updated October 19 at 5:44 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield will need to pay up after his comments on the officiating following the Browns’ latest loss to the Seahawks.

The Browns’ starting quarterback will need to pay $12,500 for his criticism of the officials in Sunday’s game, according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.

The Browns have a bye-week on Sunday. They face the defending Super Bowl Champion, New England Patriots after their bye.

The Browns sit in second place of the AFC North and have a 2-4 record to start the season.

