Missing teen listed as ‘endangered’ by Cleveland Police

Missing teen listed as ‘endangered’ by Cleveland Police
Keyona Mauldine is missing. (Source: 19 News)
By Michael Dakota | October 19, 2019 at 12:54 PM EDT - Updated October 19 at 12:54 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old female.

Keyona Mauldine is 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs 152 pounds. She was last seen wearing floral leggings and a black shirt.

Keyona Mauldine is missing.
Keyona Mauldine is missing. (Source: 19 News)

Mauldine may be near E. 93rd Street and Kinsman or Tower City.

The report issued by the police states there are concerns the teen may be “involved in human trafficking.”

Mauldine was last seen Oct. 18 around 9 p.m. near 285 E. 150th Street.

The teen is listed as endangered and may suffer from a disability.

If you have any information please contact the Cleveland Division of Police.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.