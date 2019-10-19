North Ridgeville police looking for woman who used fake id, took over $2000 from bank account

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a suspect who is accused of using a fake id to take more than $2000 out of an account.
On September 28, around 12:30 p.m., the suspect walked into the Fifth Third Bank on Center Ridge, allegedly used a fake id in the victim’s name, and withdrew $2,900 from the account.
Police are looking for any information regarding the pictured suspect.
North Ridgeville Police say anyone with information should call 440-327-2191. All tips will remain anonymous.
