North Ridgeville police looking for woman who used fake id, took over $2000 from bank account

North Ridgeville Police Scam Suspect (Source: North Ridgeville Police)
By Alan Rodges | October 19, 2019 at 6:34 PM EDT - Updated October 19 at 6:34 PM

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a suspect who is accused of using a fake id to take more than $2000 out of an account.

On September 28, around 12:30 p.m., the suspect walked into the Fifth Third Bank on Center Ridge, allegedly used a fake id in the victim’s name, and withdrew $2,900 from the account.

Police are looking for any information regarding the pictured suspect.

North Ridgeville Police say anyone with information should call 440-327-2191. All tips will remain anonymous.

