Northeast Ohio forecast: Back by popular demand today, 100% pure, farm fresh, wall to wall sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 60s.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Tonight will feature moonlit skies and chilly temperatures in the 40s.
Sunday provides an encore of mainly sunny skies along with temperatures approaching 70.
Clouds increase on Sunday night but temperatures will retreat only into the low 50s.
Scattered showers show up here toward evening on Monday as highs head for the lower 70s.
We could see a few showers early on Tuesday as well but with a cold front moving through, highs will top only in the low 60s.
Wednesday looks to hold a sun/clouds mix with gusty winds and high temperatures around 60.
