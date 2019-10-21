Akron driver robbed while stopped in traffic

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 39-year-old man was robbed while stopped at a traffic light Sunday afternoon.
The victim told Akron officers he was in the area of South Arlington and Johnston streets at 1:31 p.m., when the suspect opened his car door and jumped inside.
Police said the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded cash.
After getting the money, the suspect got out of the car and fled on foot.
The suspect is only described as a white male between the ages of 40 and 50.
The driver was not injured.
If you have any information, please call Akron police.
