Akron driver robbed while stopped in traffic
(Source: Pexels)
By Julia Tullos | October 21, 2019 at 2:58 PM EDT - Updated October 21 at 3:36 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 39-year-old man was robbed while stopped at a traffic light Sunday afternoon.

The victim told Akron officers he was in the area of South Arlington and Johnston streets at 1:31 p.m., when the suspect opened his car door and jumped inside.

Police said the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded cash.

After getting the money, the suspect got out of the car and fled on foot.

The suspect is only described as a white male between the ages of 40 and 50.

The driver was not injured.

If you have any information, please call Akron police.

