City of Cleveland pays $4.5M to create a new concept for Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The last time the city of Cleveland spent money on a master plan for Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) was in 2012.
The city has just awarded a $4.5 million contract to come up with a new one to the firm RS&H.
A lot has changed at medium sized airport since then the 2012 master plan.
The biggest of which was when Continental Airlines pulled its hub from CLE in 2014.
That 2012 master plan did not predict the loss of the hub, which resulted in the closure of concourse D that has since sat empty and unused.
There have been a number of other changes since 2012.
Continental merged with United, the number of discount airlines has substantially increased and the way people travel by using technology has completely changed.
So the city is saying it’s time to come up with a new master plan.
"The City of Cleveland is working to ensure that Cleveland Hopkins International Airport’s remains competitive in the industry and continues to grow in the number of flight options offered and passengers it serves,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “This Master Plan process will identify investments that will make Hopkins a more modern, user-friendly airport to attract business flyers as well as leisure travelers.”
The city announced today they awarded RS&H, an architecture, engineering and consulting services firm, $4.5 million to come up with a plan on paper.
The possible changes could include everything from terminals, to layout of the airfield, facilities for aircraft and environmental concerns.
The city expects the master plan concept to be completed by early 2021.
