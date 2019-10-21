Cleveland man found dead on his living room floor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 43-year-old man was found dead on his living floor Sunday afternoon.
Friends of Darnell Gatson called Cleveland police after they had not heard from him in several days.
Officers went to Gatson’s home in the 9500 block of Dunlap in the Union-Miles neighborhood around 4 p.m. and found his body.
Gatson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nobody else was in the home.
Police said the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine the cause of death, but he did have a head injury.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-623-5464.
