Fugitive of the Week is a suspect wanted for multiple armed robberies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a 21-year-old man wanted for multiple armed robberies.
U.S. Marshals said Stephan Jackson’s last known address is the 7700 block of Woodland Avenue in Cleveland.
Jackson is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.
Officials said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Reward money is available if your tip helps authorities capture Jackson.
You can reach the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or test keyword WANTED and tip to 847411.
