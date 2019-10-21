Garfield Heights teen dies after being shot in the back leaving a Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old male was shot and killed leaving an apartment building on the city’s East Side.
According to Cleveland police, Kenneth Triplett of Garfield Heights, was shot in the back at 7711 Garden Valley.
Officers were called to the apartment complex around 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Witnesses told police Triplett had entered the building with another man and a short time later shots were fired.
Triplett fled the building and collapsed outside.
There are no arrests.
Friends say Triplett, who was called Trip, loved to rap, make his friends laugh and tell them right from wrong.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 126-623-5464.
