2 hurt and 100’s displaced following Willoughby apartment fire

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at Pine Ridge Apartments on the Willoughby-Willoughby Hills border Monday afternoon.
When crews arrived, the transformer connected to the building was on fire.
Firefighters then noticed smoke coming from inside the building, and they quickly discovered six different apartments were on fire.
According to Willoughby Fire, 120 apartments have been closed, leaving hundreds looking for a place to stay.
Red Cross is on the scene, helping people find shelter for the night.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
