Northeast Ohio Weather: Above 70 degrees today and windy with showers late day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm air mass remains in place today as we track a strong cold front to our west. I don’t see any reason why we can’t get above 70 degrees again this afternoon. I have low to mid 70′s across the area. The wind will pick up out of the southeast with gusts over 30 mph at times. Clouds will be on the increase from west to east. I have a few showers around later this afternoon. Widespread showers tonight as the cold front approaches. It will be a windy and warm night ahead.