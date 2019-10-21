2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman sentenced for death of baby who was found inside restroom at Hiram College

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HIRAM, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of a baby who was found dead in the trash at Hiram College in October 2019 faced a judge for sentencing on Tuesday.

Portage County court records show that Breyona Reddick will be sentenced after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter at 9:30 a.m.

The Cleveland woman was initially indicted on charges that included aggravated murder and felonious assault.

Breyona Reddick accused of killing infant son.
Breyona Reddick accused of killing infant son.((Source: Portage County Sheriff))

According to investigators, cleaning crews at Hiram College first found the newborn in a garbage bag inside a bathroom at the Whitcomb residence hall.

Reddick was eventually identified as the baby’s mother and the suspect who abandoned the baby at the college.

Hiram police said the baby boy was alive when he was born.

