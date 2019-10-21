Ohio law could have saved baby found dead in Hiram College residence hall

HIRAM, Ohio (WOIO) - Hiram Police have turned over evidence in the case of a baby death investigation to the Portage County prosecutor.
Hiram Police received a call at 10:48 a.m. last Friday about the body of a newborn baby that was found in the restroom of a residence hall at Hiram College.
Police told 19 News the baby was found in a garbage bag, and that cleaning crews found the baby.
The school’s president says the baby was found in the Whitcomb residence hall, which houses freshman students.
The state of Ohio has a “Safe Haven” law that allows parents to leave a newborn baby, up to 30 days old with a peace officer or medical worker at a fire station or hospital.
The dorm where the baby was found is two blocks away from Hiram’s police and fire stations.
Monday on campus, students were still reeling from the news.
“I was definitely shocked, I’ve heard of similar stories happening but they’ve never been this close to home. And for such a small-knit community, this is definitely not normal," one student said.
Friday, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrived on campus and collected evidence. Investigators have not yet identified the woman who gave birth, and no one has come forward.
Hiram College offered counseling services over the weekend.
“I would say it’s definitely unfortunate for the woman and the baby. There’s steps to avoid this but it’s just unfortunate things like this happen. It’s nobody’s fault but it’s not right to place blame on anyone but there are ways to avoid things like this," said another student.
Please call the National Safe Haven Crisis line 1-866-99BABY1 for answers about how one can legally abandon a baby.
