One struck by vehicle while in Cedar Point traffic wait in Cedar Point traffic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was injured after being struck by a vehicle on the Cedar Point causeway on Saturday.
Police say that one person was hit by a vehicle after crossing Cedar Point Road during Saturday’s traffic jam.
According to the report, the pedestrian was walking across the street when a vehicle heading southbound on Cedar Point Rd. struck the man sending him under another vehicle, which was stuck in traffic.
The man who was hit by the vehicle was taken to the Firelands Regional Medical in Sandusky, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
There were long lines going into Sandusky’s popular theme park, Cedar Point, on Saturday. The lines were so long that at one point, the theme park was at capacity and was not allowing any more people in the park.
