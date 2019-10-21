Woman robbing Parma bank tackled by Good Samaritan and arrested (video)

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A robber was only a few steps from making her getaway, when she was tackled by a Good Samaritan Friday in Parma at a Citizens Bank branch.
Amanda C. Zajac walked into the Chevrolet Boulevard bank last Friday afternoon, threatened a teller and demanded cash, according to Parma Police.
As the teller complied, another customer observed the robbery in progress, and took Zajac down as she headed for the door.
Zajac, 24, said she had a weapon during the robbery, but police did not find a gun.
She appeared in Parma Municipal Court on Monday morning in front of Judge Deanna O’Donnell, and was charged with one count of robbery.
Her bond has been set at $250,000.
