14-year-old arrested with a loaded gun in Summit County
By Julia Tullos | October 21, 2019 at 11:48 AM EDT - Updated October 21 at 11:48 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Sunday with a loaded handgun and a box of ammunition.

Akron police were called to the area of N. Howard Street and W. Mildred Avenue at 11:44 a.m. for a report of a male with a gun.

The caller told police the male was seen dropping a gun and picking it back up before officers arrived.

When officers arrived, they said the 14-year-old was putting the gun in a trashcan.

Officers took the teen into custody without incident and charged him with carrying a concealed weapon.

Police said the ammunition was found in his pocket.

The teen was then transported to Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

