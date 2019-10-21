14-year-old arrested with a loaded gun in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Sunday with a loaded handgun and a box of ammunition.
Akron police were called to the area of N. Howard Street and W. Mildred Avenue at 11:44 a.m. for a report of a male with a gun.
The caller told police the male was seen dropping a gun and picking it back up before officers arrived.
When officers arrived, they said the 14-year-old was putting the gun in a trashcan.
Officers took the teen into custody without incident and charged him with carrying a concealed weapon.
Police said the ammunition was found in his pocket.
The teen was then transported to Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.
