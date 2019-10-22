Bankrupt Ticket Roar leaves thousands of school districts wondering where their money is

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of Ohio school districts are still unsure if they will get money due to them. We told you Friday the company they did business with has filed for bankruptcy. What’s being done about it is developing news.
St. Ignatius High School is on the list of schools that have used Ticket Roar.
The Cleveland-based company appears to be a rip-off, and district after district is feeling the same pain.
I made a couple of phone calls to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office in hopes of finding out what the state is doing to get some relief for school districts that find themselves possibly out of money because of the bankruptcy filing of Ticket Roar.
The company is used by thousands of districts across the country. St. Ignatius and Parma are on the list. So far, neither knows how much money they may have lost. Solon has lost thousands of dollars.
Outside of trying to contact Ticket Roar, the Solon school district has filed a police report. That’s an important step if they are ever to recover their losses.
CMSD was told by its law department to cut ties with Ticket Roar a couple of years ago. So, no known losses at this time.
“It just seems like they get their money and they kinda disappear and then the children, the schools the parents, they’re the one left out with nothing to show for the money they’ve raised, that they’ve earned,” said an Aurora High School mother.
