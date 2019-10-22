Bubba’s Q restaurant in Avon closes its doors for good

However, there’s still a couple different ways to procure the local BBQ

By John Deike | October 21, 2019 at 8:52 PM EDT - Updated October 21 at 8:52 PM

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Bubba’s Q restaurant, the sports-themed eatery built by former NFL lineman Al “Bubba” Baker, is now closed.

Founded more than a decade ago, the local joint has tempted palates across the region with its ribs and wings, and fortunately, the smoked and fried meats will still be available through delivery and local grocers.

In 2013, Baker appeared on an episode of “Shark Tank,” and sold 30 percent of his company.

It was a good move by the old defensive lineman, who has seen millions of dollars in sales over the last six years.

