Bubba’s Q restaurant in Avon closes its doors for good

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Bubba’s Q restaurant, the sports-themed eatery built by former NFL lineman Al “Bubba” Baker, is now closed.
Founded more than a decade ago, the local joint has tempted palates across the region with its ribs and wings, and fortunately, the smoked and fried meats will still be available through delivery and local grocers.
In 2013, Baker appeared on an episode of “Shark Tank,” and sold 30 percent of his company.
It was a good move by the old defensive lineman, who has seen millions of dollars in sales over the last six years.
