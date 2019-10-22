Carjacking suspect shot by police near Cleveland park indicted on new charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man accused of carjacking an elderly woman in April has been indicted on new charges stemming from a shootout with police.
Clifford Gillespie, 43, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to five counts of felonious assault on a police officer, having weapons while under disability, and two counts failure to comply with the order/signal of police officer.
His bond was set at $100,000.
Prosecutors say Gillespie is a “repeat violent offender” with prior convictions who shot at five Cleveland Division of Police officers near Otter Park on April 28.
The officers returned fire and Gillespie was “hit multiple times" according to a department spokesperson.
The incident was captured on police body cameras.
Gillespie was scheduled to go on trial last week for charges related to a crime spree leading up to the police shooting.
The trial was canceled in anticipation of the new charges, according to court records.
Prior to the shooting, police say Gillespie carjacked an 83-year-old woman in the parking lot of a church on East 83rd Street and Quincy Avenue.
Two hours later, officers received a call about a man at who was masturbating at a laundromat on Fleet Avenue and threatening people with a gun.
Witnesses said the suspect was driving a black Ford Taurus, the same type of vehicle that was stolen from the victim at the church.
Officers spotted the same car a short time later and began to pursue the vehicle, but Gillespie bailed from the car after it caught fire.
They chased him on foot to the area of East 83rd Street and Holton Avenue, and that’s when police say Gillespie pulled a gun and began firing at officers.
In June, Gillespie was indicted on charges that include aggravated robbery and public indecency.
His trial was initially scheduled for Sept. 23 but was delayed after Gillespie underwent a competency evaluation.
A psychologist requested he be sent to a mental health facility for an inpatient evaluation
A pretrial hearing for both cases is scheduled for Oct. 23.
Gillespie has an extensive criminal history in Cuyahoga County dating back to the early 90s.
In addition to the charges from the April case, Gillespie, who is a convicted sex offender, has two additional felony cases currently pending in Common Pleas Court - an escape charge from May 2018 and a Sept. 2018 charge for failing to verify his address.
19 News first reported on Gillespie in 2013, when he was accused of following and exposing himself to two 12-year-old girls as they were walking to school.
He pleaded guilty to criminal child enticement and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and was sentenced to 17 months in prison.
