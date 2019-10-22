Cleveland APL Pet of the Week: Junie is looking for a new roommate

All this girl wants is to be by your side! Whether you’re snuggled on the couch watching TV, out for a walk or cooking in the kitchen, Junie will be there with you! She has such a gentle sweet soul. She is crate trained and housebroken. She got along well with her dog foster siblings as well. She needs some work on her leash manners, but knows some commands. Please consider making her a part of your family.