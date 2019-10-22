Cleveland APL Pet of the Week: Junie is looking for a new roommate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Marc’s and the Cleveland Animal Protective League have teamed up with 19 News’ Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas to find a home for one special dog or cat every week.
Watch the segment in the 4 p.m. show every Tuesday on 19 News.
Pet of the Week
All this girl wants is to be by your side! Whether you’re snuggled on the couch watching TV, out for a walk or cooking in the kitchen, Junie will be there with you! She has such a gentle sweet soul. She is crate trained and housebroken. She got along well with her dog foster siblings as well. She needs some work on her leash manners, but knows some commands. Please consider making her a part of your family.
Want to bring Junie into your family, click here.
Location: 1729 Willey Ave. Cleveland, Ohio 44113
Hours: Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. / Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. / Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.
The shelter is closed on New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
The segment is sponsored by Marc’s:
Marc’s Doggie Rewards program donates 100% of the profits from the sale of Doggie and Kitty Rewards treats to Animal Protective charities throughout Ohio. The program launched in 2006 and to date has donated over $500,000 to agencies in need. Doggie Rewards has helped the Cleveland Animal Protective League, breed specific organizations and many dog and cat rescue groups throughout Ohio. Doggie Rewards has made donations for lifesaving surgeries and Police Departments have been given funds to purchase, train and outfit police dogs. The program has helped organizations with caring and re-homing of dogs and cats after national disasters. All this has been made possible from the sales of premium Doggie and Kitty Reward treats at Marc’s.
Cleveland APL Event:
Join us from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 26th for Tricks & Treats presented by Sylvan Learning of Westlake. Wear your favorite costume for some Howl-O-Ween festivities for the whole family, including vendors and exhibitors, a pet costume contest, trick-or-treating, and more! Plus, the Crocker Park Express Train will be taking all the little ghosts and goblins around property.
We’re excited to be partnering with Northeast Ohio Food Allergy Network (NEOFAN) this year in their Teal Pumpkin Project to provide children with food allergies other candy and snack options that are free of the most common allergens. To learn more about NEOFAN’s mission, visit neofan.org.
The Birchwood School Express Train will be running from 12-6pm, so hop aboard for a fun train ride around Crocker Park.
Schedule of Events:
12 p.m.
–Vendor Village
–Crocker Park Express Train
–Cleveland Food Trucks
–Pet Costume Contest Vote on Best Theme, Most Original, and Cutest **$5 fee–ALL proceeds go to the Cleveland APL
1 p.m.
–Trick-or-Treating (while supplies last)
Tricks & Treats is presented by Sylvan Learning of Westlake, Star102, and Q104.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.