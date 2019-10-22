Cleveland woman sentenced for fatal overdose of 2-year-old son; her boyfriend expected to change plea in case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother whose 2-year-old son died from a drug overdose is expected to face a judge for sentencing on Tuesday.
The court hearing for Tessa Gadd is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
Gadd pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children in September for the March 2018 death of her son, Lorenzo Ealom Jr.
Police said Gadd brought the 2-year-old boy to University Hospitals after he was found not breathing at their home on East 140th Street.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Ealom had lethal doses of benadryl and suboxone, a narcotic used to treat pain, in his system.
Gadd’s boyfriend at the time, John Hines, is also charged in connection to the toddler’s death. He is expected to enter a plea on Tuesday.
