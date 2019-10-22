Convicted arsonist who sucker-punched attorney at sentencing found not guilty of felonious assault

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury has acquitted the Northeast Ohio man who sucker-punched his own attorney after he was sentenced to 47 years in prison.
David Chislton, 42, was found not guilty of felonious assault on Tuesday.
A deputy’s body camera recorded Chislton as he attacked his own attorney at a sentencing hearing for a separate arson case on Feb. 19.
The defendant, who was handcuffed at the time, can be seen striking his former defense attorney, Aaron Brockler, in the face.
Chislton was convicted of setting the 2017 fire during a SWAT standoff that destroyed a Warrensville Heights apartment building, displacing dozens of residents.
Following Tuesday’s acquittal, a judge ordered Chislton to return to prison.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.