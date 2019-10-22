Cuyahoga County Council set to vote tonight on creation of Opioid Mitigation Fund

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One day after a $260 million settlement in the federal opioid trail brought forth by Cuyahoga and Summit counties, leaders are solidifying a plan to best use the funds.
Drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson will pay a combined $215 million. Israeli-based drugmaker Teva will contribute $20 million in cash and $25 million worth of generic Suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid addiction.
The Cuyahoga County Council will discuss and vote on a plan to establish an Opioid Mitigation Fund at its Tuesday night meeting beginning at 5 o’clock.
The plan is comprised of four areas of focus: Prevention, Treatment, Diversion and Education. It makes a pledge to “distribute the money in a considerate, practical way."
Among the many proposals, the county would like to expand residential treatment beds, increase continued care from 45 days to 6 months, devote more money to peer recovery coaches and support, create K-12 drug and alcohol abuse programs, expand drug court diversion programs and increase law enforcement and social services personnel.
The complete plan can be seen here.
