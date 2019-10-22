Elyria man arrested for selling drugs that led to overdose death, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a dealer is in custody for allegedly selling drugs that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old Elyria man.
James Rokasy Jr. was arrested on Oct. 19 in the area of Foxhill Lane and West River Road after detectives determined that he sold multiple drugs that resulted in a user’s death.
Police found the unresponsive 29-year-old victim on Oct. 17 at a Furnace Street location. It was revealed in the preliminary investigation that his death was from a drug overdose.
The drugs were sold to the user by Rokasy, Elyria police report.
Rokasy is charged with four crimes, including:
- Corrupting another with drugs
- Two counts of trafficking in drugs
- Possessing criminal tools.
Police booked Rokasy at the Lorain County Jail while he awaits his court appearance in Elyria Municipal Court.
