Fewer Ohioans died in car crashed in 2018 and experts think they know why

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The U.S. Department of Transportation has completed its review of highway traffic deaths in 2018 and for the second consecutive year they are down nationally.
In Ohio 1,068 people died in highway crashes in 2018, down from 1,179 in 2017.
Nationally 36,560 people died as a result of highway crashed, down from 37,473 in 2017.
The national numbers show there were 1.13 traffic deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled.
“New vehicles are safer than older ones and when crashes occur, more new vehicles are equipped with advanced technologies that prevent or reduce the severity of crashes,” NHTSA Acting Administrator James Owens said. “NHTSA has spent recent years partnering with state and local governments and safety advocates to urge the public to never drive impaired or distracted, to avoid excessive speed, and to always buckle up.”
Alcohol related traffic deaths declined by 3.6 percent which could be attributed to the increase in ride-share companies like Uber and Lyft.
Motorcycle fatalities in the country were also down 4.7%.
Deaths where speed was a factor were down 5.7%.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.