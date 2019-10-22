Fire at Pine Ridge Apartments forces hundreds to find temporary housing

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - It was breaking news yesterday when a fire forced hundreds out of the Pine Ridge Apartments in Willoughby.
"I heard some noise outside I just thought it was maintenance people because banging around and stuff all the time out there and...People started tapping on doors. I went and looked outside my window and saw the transformer on fire and I went outside everything kind of went from there,” one resident said.
A transformer blew and CEI says it may have been faulty wiring.
From the looks of things outside, there wasn’t much damage. But the fire that spread through the wiring in the building makes it unsafe for residents to return.
The Goldberg Companies, Inc, which owns the Pine Ridge complex, has opened its clubhouse/community center to some residents needing accommodations and the Red Cross has provided beds.
No word on when the residents can return.
