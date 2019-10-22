Flags lowered to half-staff for Conneaut soldier killed during military training accident

Cpl. Thomas Walker (Source: 3rd Infantry Division Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield)
By Chris Anderson | October 22, 2019 at 11:25 AM EDT - Updated October 22 at 11:25 AM

CONNEAUT, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine ordered for American flags across Ohio to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Cpl. Thomas Walker, one of three soldiers killed in a military training accident.

The Army identified Walker, of Conneaut, as one of the soldiers killed when the Bradley Fighting Vehicle they were riding in rolled over into the water at Fort Stewart in Georgia on Oct. 20.

The other two soldiers were identified as Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Jenkins, of Florida, and PFC Antonio Garcia, of Arizona.

Press Release - 3ID identifies Soldiers killed in training accident

Posted by Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Walker, 22, enlisted in the military in July 2016 after graduating from Conneaut High School, according to Stars and Stripes.

