Flags lowered to half-staff for Conneaut soldier killed during military training accident

CONNEAUT, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine ordered for American flags across Ohio to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Cpl. Thomas Walker, one of three soldiers killed in a military training accident.
The Army identified Walker, of Conneaut, as one of the soldiers killed when the Bradley Fighting Vehicle they were riding in rolled over into the water at Fort Stewart in Georgia on Oct. 20.
The other two soldiers were identified as Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Jenkins, of Florida, and PFC Antonio Garcia, of Arizona.
Walker, 22, enlisted in the military in July 2016 after graduating from Conneaut High School, according to Stars and Stripes.
