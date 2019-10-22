Lake County deputies arrest man accused of stealing firearms from home during burglary

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office took an alleged burglar into custody after being accused of stealing firearms from a Concord Township home.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home on Girdled Road on Oct. 8 for reports of a burglary. The resident told investigators that numerous firearms were stolen.
The suspect, who was wearing a mask and dark clothing, was captured on the home’s video surveillance system.
Investigators said the homeowner believed that he may have been one of her son’s friends. She searched her son’s social media pages and identified who she thought was the suspect as 20-year-old David Kaleal.
After looking into the case, investigators learned that Kaleal was recently stopped by another local law enforcement agency. Four firearms were found in his vehicle.
Detectives determined that several of the guns in his possession were the ones stolen during the Girdled Road burglary.
Clothing matching the description seen in the surveillance video were also recovered during a search of Kaleal’s impounded vehicle.
Keleal was arrested on Oct. 21 and provided a full confession to police. He was charged with felonious burglary, according to the sheriff’s office.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.