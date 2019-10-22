Medical examiner identifies woman who died after being thrown from vehicle on I-90

Medical examiner identifies woman who died after being thrown from vehicle on I-90
By Chris Anderson | October 22, 2019 at 1:15 PM EDT - Updated October 22 at 1:18 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman who Cleveland police said was thrown from a car on I-90 has been identified.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, 21-year-old Vannaisha Akins died at MetroHealth Hospital.

Police and paramedics initially responded to I-90 west near Carnegie Avenue on Monday afternoon after receiving reports that a woman was thrown from a vehicle onto the freeway.

A description of the vehicle was not provided and there is no potential suspect information.

Homicide detectives are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.