Medical examiner identifies woman who died after being thrown from vehicle on I-90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman who Cleveland police said was thrown from a car on I-90 has been identified.
According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, 21-year-old Vannaisha Akins died at MetroHealth Hospital.
Police and paramedics initially responded to I-90 west near Carnegie Avenue on Monday afternoon after receiving reports that a woman was thrown from a vehicle onto the freeway.
A description of the vehicle was not provided and there is no potential suspect information.
Homicide detectives are continuing the investigation.
