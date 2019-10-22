Northeast Ohio weather: Chillier temperatures return, gusty winds through Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Behind this morning’s cold front, high pressure will build northeastward into the local area through Wednesday.
Short Term Forecast:
What a morning it was out there, huh?! We had clouds, rain, fog, wind…everything but locusts! I’m happy to report that we are done with rain for today. In fact, we may be done with it until Friday.
Expect continued clearing through the afternoon. A few more clouds will trickle in tonight, making for a mostly cloudy sky for the overnight hours.
Temperatures will be chillier tonight too. We’ll fall into the lower and mid 40s by dawn Wednesday.
Skirt Alert!
One of our big weather stories in the short term will be the wind.
Tonight: Winds gusting at 25 – 30 mph
Wednesday: Winds gusting at 30 – 35 mph
Thursday: Winds gusting to 20 mph
Winds should gradually die down on Thursday night.
In the meantime, be aware of the potential impacts of these wind gusts, especially tonight and Wednesday. Sporadic power outages may occur. Small items, like Halloween decorations, may be blown over or away. Be mindful of trashcan lids too!
If you have anything light or loose in your yard, you may want to consider bringing it in.
Feeling Like Fall:
After a warm start to the work week, things will be sharply cooler through the weekend.
Wednesday’s high: 60°
Thursday’s high: 64°
Friday’s high: 58°
Saturday’s high: 60°
Sunday’s high: 64°
Rain chances will be minimal through Thursday. A few showers are possible by Friday. After that, showers will return on Sunday.
