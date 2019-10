CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front came through early this morning and a major area of low pressure is spinning away near Lake Superior. We will dry out this morning with a mix of sunshine and clouds. It is going to turn windy this afternoon in a southwest to west direction. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid 60′s. Some wrap around moisture will give us a mostly cloudy sky tonight. Temperatures dip into the 40′s area wide.