OBJ fined for uniform violation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. was fined over $14,000 for a uniform violation. He posted the letter from the NFL on his Instagram account in which the league stated he was being fined because his knees were not covered.
This is the second time he has been fined this year. The outspoken receiver was fined $14,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct stemming from the incident with Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey back in Week 4. He has also had other uniform issues this year. In Week 2 against the Jets he had to leave the game because of an illegal visor.
Beckham has said before he feels the league is picking on him.
