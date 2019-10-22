Ohio’s unemployment went up in September, but expert says it’s ’negligible’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Today, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released unemployment numbers for September which showed a slight increase from August.
In August the unemployment rate in Ohio was 4.1%, in September it increased to 4.2%.
To compare it’s still lower than September of 2018 when unemployment was at 4.6% in the state.
“The Ohio unemployment rate has dropped from a year ago and the .1% increase from last month is negligible,” according to Baldwin Wallace University Business Professor Mary Pisnar. “However, approximately 10% of Ohio jobs are in production/manufacturing. Businesses are being more cautious about investments in plant, equipment, and hiring with the current uncertainty in international trade , especially with China.”
With Ohio’s dependency on manufacturing jobs should this been seen as an early indicator that the economy could be slowing down?
“It is not a robust indicator of overall health, but does indicate uncertainty,” Pisnar said. “The labor force participation rate in Ohio is affected by shifting demographics as the Ohio labor market is experiencing a higher rate of ‘graying’, or older workers. This is both a positive in terms of current work contributions, and a negative in that Ohio will need to develop a greater concentration of technology and science based skills in the future work force.”
The state also puts out unemployment numbers by county:
