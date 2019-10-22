Police arrest former Avon Fire Chief for pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, Oct. 22 Frank Root Jr. was arrested with a charge of Pandering Sexual Oriented Material Involving a Minor a Felony of the 4th degree.
According to Avon Police, they began investigating after a complaint was made in July of this year.
Root turned himself in and was transported to Avon Lake Municipal Court for arraignment and bond hearing.
He served as Avon Fire Chief from February 1990 until his retirement in February of 2006.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.