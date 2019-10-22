Semi snapped in 2 after striking Ohio Turnpike wall; driver killed

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A truck driver died Tuesday after his rig veered off the Ohio Turnpike and slammed into a median wall.
Upon impact, the trailer splintered away from the semi and overturned, blocking three lanes of eastbound traffic in Rice Township.
The 53-year-old driver, who was alone in the semi, was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver has not been identified.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a factor.
