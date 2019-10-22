The Taste Buds have the best of what to eat and drink at the new Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Have you made it inside the newly renovated Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse? What have you had to eat or drink there?
The Taste Buds are taking you inside the arena to show off all the new spaces and food and beverage offerings.
Our own Matt Mytro is among the vendors, with Flour Pizza. He and partner Paul Minnillo are part of the West Neighborhood.
Adam Zann, general manager for Aramark at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, says they did everything they could to elevate the whole experience, with amazing food and beverage brands and collaborative relationships.
One of those strategic partnerships is with Chef Fabio Salerno, who opened Banditos, a “mod-Mex” concept, also in the west neighborhood. He’ll be a guest on the show.
Also joining us live on the show is Tiwanna Scott-Williams, of Pearl Flower Catering, a new participant in the Launch Test Kitchen.
Mytro and fellow co-host Chef David Kocab will be with me as we take a trip around all the delicious stands now open at the renovated arena.
