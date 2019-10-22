4th former inmate at Portage County Jail details brutality he saw and endured

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who saw brutality at the Portage County Jail in 2012 says he was brutalized himself after threatening to report the crime.
19 News keeps asking but we’re not getting any replies from what’s going on in the Portage County Jail.
“They had another inmate in the restraint chair and they sprayed him repeatedly, and I had walked by and seen it and basically told the CO’s and him that I was gonna call my lawyer, and you know, tell him what was going on,” Austin Frederick said.
His experiences regarding restrained inmates being pepper sprayed date back to 2012, far older than complaints that have surfaced since. The pattern, however, is the same.
“Probably 15 or 20 minutes later they came and cuffed me up and put me in the restraining chair and sprayed me a couple times.” he added."
Sheriff David Doak was asked if any of the corrections officers had been suspended, but he was not aware of any guards being disciplined.
Last Friday, the family of Larry Tawney Jr. demanded a copy of an investigation into his treatment and video of the events.
One-time mayoral candidate Brett McClafferty has made similar complaints and demands.
“We take that stuff serious, OK? We look into it and we’re in the process of doing that,” said Doak.
Austin Frederick hopes that is the case, but just in case, he is considering protecting himself.
“I’ll probably end up moving out of this county because of it,” he said.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.