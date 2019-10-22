70-year-old’s online date spirals into kidnapping in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old man’s planned rendezvous through an adult dating site unraveled into a knife point kidnapping and robbery in Akron on Monday.
The man drove in from Pennsylvania, and used “Skip the Games” to arrange the meetup in the 800 block of Sheridan Avenue, according to Akron Police.
As he got out, a woman jumped in his driver’s seat and an armed man forced him back into his 2017 Toyota Highlander.
The suspects then drove the man around, forcing him to withdraw money from several ATM’s in the neighborhood.
He managed to escape after he was ordered him to walk inside a business in the 1300 block of Copley Road to get more cash.
While inside, he was able to alert an employee and call Akron Police.
The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money, and the victim’s SUV was recovered early Tuesday morning in the Kenmore area.
The suspects were described as a black man, 30 to 35 years old, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a scarf covering his face.
The woman was described as 30 to 35 years old, and was wearing a black Cleveland State University hooded sweatshirt.
Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.
