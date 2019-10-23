Akron’s Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens to be featured on US postage stamp

Stamps featuring Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron (Source: U.S. Postal Service)
By Chris Anderson | October 23, 2019 at 10:41 AM EDT - Updated October 23 at 10:41 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The beauty of Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens will now be immortalized on a U.S. Postal Service stamp.

The Akron-area estate will be featured on the Postal Service’s “American Gardens” stamp collection, which will be released sometime in 2020.

The stamps feature 10 different photographs of the gardens and estate grounds.

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens is the former home of F.A. Seiberling, the co-founder of the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Garden. The grounds, completed in 1915, are open to the public with special events held throughout the year.

