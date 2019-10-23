Cleveland Heights Police investigating after 17-year-old girl walking dog was followed by suspect

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Heights Police Department is investigating suspicious activity after a 17-year-old girl reported that a person dressed in all black came out from the neighbor’s bushes and started following her around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police said a 17-year-old girl had just left her house in the 2600 block of Colchester Road to walk her dog when she heard a rustling noise coming from her neighbor’s bushes.
As she turned towards the direction of the noise, she saw a person wearing a black hoodie and black pants who slowly started to walk towards her, according to the police report.
Police said the girl screamed for her mother, and the person ran through the backyards toward North Park.
According to police, the girl reported that she was not injured and “the person never said anything to her or reached out to make contact with her.”
Police said the girl was unable to give any further description of the person dressed in all black clothing.
Cleveland Heights officers reportedly checked the area, but were unable to locate the person.
The Cleveland Heights Police Department is urging residents or anyone else that may have been in the area of Colchester Road around the time of the incident or has information on the incident to call 216-321-1234.
The Cleveland Heights Police Department gave the following statement urging people to stay alert:
“As a reminder to everyone, be vigilant and remain aware of your surroundings at all times, no matter where you are. If you see any activity or anyone suspicious, please call the Police immediately. Officers are always in the area in the area in the mornings and afternoons when kids are walking to and from school, and we will ensure that officers continue to be in the area as we investigate this incident further.”
