Cleveland police: baby found in Save-A-Lot parking lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police were called to a Save-A-Lot parking lot due to a young baby being left in her car seat unattended.
According to Cleveland Police, Tuesday at approximately 10 p.m., officers responded to a call for a young female abandoned in a car seat in the parking lot of Save-A-lot located at 3024 Clark Ave.
The baby was taken to Metro Hospital and was unharmed.
The mother was found a short time later. Cleveland Police’s 2nd district is investigating.
