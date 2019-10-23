Cleveland police: baby found in Save-A-Lot parking lot

Child found in Cleveland Save-A-Lot parking lot (Source: Cleveland Police)
By Brian Koster | October 23, 2019 at 5:12 AM EDT - Updated October 23 at 5:45 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police were called to a Save-A-Lot parking lot due to a young baby being left in her car seat unattended.

According to Cleveland Police, Tuesday at approximately 10 p.m., officers responded to a call for a young female abandoned in a car seat in the parking lot of Save-A-lot located at 3024 Clark Ave.

The baby was taken to Metro Hospital and was unharmed.

The mother was found a short time later. Cleveland Police’s 2nd district is investigating.

