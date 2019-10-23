Cleveland Save-A-Lot employee finds baby in the street

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police were called to a Save-A-Lot parking lot Tuesday evening after an employee found a young baby in her car seat in the road.
Around 10 p.m., officers responded to the store located at 3024 Clark Ave.
A store manager told 19 News an employee coming back from his break at Burger King across the street, spotted the baby.
The baby was taken to MetroHealth Hospital and was unharmed.
Police said the mother was found a short time later and the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.