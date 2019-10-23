Council members question failed promises from Cleveland police to address detective shortage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “The legislation will provide funding for a Cleveland police rape crisis advocate to be housed in the Cleveland Police Department sex crimes unit,” is how Safety Director Michael McGrath introduced a measure to accept a half-million dollars from the federal government to help with investigations.
It is a revolutionary idea, one to be studied by other departments as a way to connect victims to services and police quickly as a way to plug gaps in how police respond to sex crimes; a gap that 10 years ago, clearly allowed Anthony Sowell to go unchallenged after being seen naked, pulling a woman who had jumped from a second-story window back into his home.
But even Sondra Miller, of the rape crisis center, had a warning.
“As enthusiastic as I am about the training opportunities that are presented with this grant, I think they have a limited impact if we’re not able to provide additional resources, staffing resources in particular in the individual units,” said Miller.
That is a sentiment that struck a chord with many on the Safety Committee, who put it more bluntly concerning promises from Police Chief Calvin Williams to increase manpower in specialized units.
“I don’t want no more ‘BS.’ I don’t want any more fluff and telling us we’re going to do this or we’re going to do this and it never happens. I just don’t get it and, really, the chief’s credibility is on the line,” complained Councilman Michael Polensek.
“The police department right now, the administration, is sending the wrong message to the citizens of the city of Cleveland. You’re saying we don’t care,” is how Councilman Brian Kazy saw things.
Victims of domestic violence, rape, and murder are often poor minority women; a group that at times isn’t getting the help their victimization should demand, Miller explained.
“I want the sex crimes unit, the domestic violence unit and the homicide unit to be the elite units of our police department,” added Committee Chairman Matt Zone. .
Zone believes it is currently hard to recruit the best of the best into the units because of the huge backlog of cases.
