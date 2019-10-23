Disparities in use and donation of organs in the Black community

"We have people who have been touched by organ donation, anyone who has any connection to organ donation and also the school systems as well. They should come out as well because the outreach campaign that will follow the finished film will be included in the curriculum for high schools. Now in Ohio, there is a mandate that says teenagers should have some form of education of organ transplantation prior to getting to the Department of Motor Vehicles and having to make that very critical decision about being a donor."