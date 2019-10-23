Disparities in use and donation of organs in the Black community

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland attorney turned filmmaker is taking a critical look at the disparities between African Americans and others when it comes to organ donation.
The viewing of her documentary “Let There Be Life” will shed light on the plight of organ donation, myths and misunderstandings. It’s being shown at the Breen Performing Arts Center Auditorium.
"We have people who have been touched by organ donation, anyone who has any connection to organ donation and also the school systems as well. They should come out as well because the outreach campaign that will follow the finished film will be included in the curriculum for high schools. Now in Ohio, there is a mandate that says teenagers should have some form of education of organ transplantation prior to getting to the Department of Motor Vehicles and having to make that very critical decision about being a donor."
Info and tickets can be found at Https://drinktolife.eventbrite.com
