2 Euclid High School students charged with assaulting a teacher

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have now charged two female juvenile students with assaulting a teacher at Euclid High School.
Euclid police said the fight happened on Friday, Oct. 4 during school hours.
According to officers, the teacher was breaking up a fist fight between the two students, when they “turned their aggression” towards the teacher and attacked her.
Police said the teacher suffered serious injuries.
Both juveniles are charged are assault, disorderly conduct and disrupting school services.
