Final sentences in death of Samantha Guthrie handed down in Summit County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - William Alexander, who pleaded guilty in April, turned to Samantha Guthrie’s family at his sentencing on Wednesday and apologized for his role in keeping her whereabouts unknown for almost a month.
Judge Kathryn Michael, "How could you let this beautiful young woman lay in the ground for three weeks and not come forward and tell the family? You answer me that.
Alexander responded, saying this: “As soon as I escaped from the house I was being held in, I did go to the Barberton police. They put me in St. Thomas. Directly, right after that, I was arrested. I gave all the information that I had. I didn’t know where we went. They had me down in the back of that car with a gun on me. They were planning on killing me.”
"You’re 39. Your criminal record as a juvenile starts in 1990,” Michael stated.
Alexander was given chance after chance of which he did not take full advantage. That’s why he ended up in court, in handcuffs, being sentenced for his part in the death and disposal of Guthrie’s body.
A young woman is dead and the judge was not in any mood to take it easy on him.
“I don’t detect any genuine remorse on your part. You’re giving lip service to being sorry.”
Michael sentenced him to 12 years total for tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and the maximum for attempted kidnapping.
“Eight years in the Ohio penitentiary," the judge said.
He also has to register as a violent offender when he gets out.
Dylan Brown, who pleaded guilty to possession of drugs, and obstructing justice, walked free.
“She’s suspending it. I’m suspending it. No. He’s not going anywhere.”
Both of Guthrie’s parents, although no longer married to each other, agreed on the sentences.
“I’m glad he got the max sentence. He deserves much more, and Dylan, I believe was just in the wrong place, wrong time. Young kid, dumb.”
Guthrie’s family and friends are going to hold a couple candlelight vigils and balloon releases; one at her aunt’s house at 5 p.m. and another at 6:30 pm, where Guthrie’s body was found in New Franklin.
Both vigils are planned for Nov. 4.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.